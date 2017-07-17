TOP STORIES
In every human endeavour there is a boundaryBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
WordDigest: Old gone, new is here!
"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!"
[2 Corinthians 5:17] NIV
People might have spoken negative things about you one way or the other in the past.
May be someone told you that you do not have what it takes or that you are not going to be successful.
It is almost like they cursed your future.
But the good news is that, the blessings of God is greater than any curse.
If you will get rid of those negative strongholds and choose to believe what God says about you in His word, you will begin to see a turning point in your life.
By so doing you bury the past and embrace your future with love and hope.
The old is gone, the new is here!
Be empowered.
Prayer
I renounce every negative word spoken over me, family and friends with the blood of Jesus.
Confession
Lord Jesus, there is none like you.
WordDigest whatsapp page #: +233246646694
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article