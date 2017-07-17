modernghana logo

WordDigest: Old gone, new is here!

Ebenezer Zor
9 minutes ago | Feature Article

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!"

[2 Corinthians 5:17] NIV
People might have spoken negative things about you one way or the other in the past.

May be someone told you that you do not have what it takes or that you are not going to be successful.

It is almost like they cursed your future.
But the good news is that, the blessings of God is greater than any curse.

If you will get rid of those negative strongholds and choose to believe what God says about you in His word, you will begin to see a turning point in your life.

By so doing you bury the past and embrace your future with love and hope.

The old is gone, the new is here!
Be empowered.
Prayer
I renounce every negative word spoken over me, family and friends with the blood of Jesus.

Confession
Lord Jesus, there is none like you.
WordDigest whatsapp page #: +233246646694

