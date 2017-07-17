TOP STORIES
“South Africa Is Pushing For The Sustainable Production Of Wine” - Matome Mbatha
Wines of South Africa, WOSA is gradually building its reputation in the West African region by promoting the diversity and innovation of South African wines. In the same way WOSA upholds sustainable best practices by the global wine sector.
In an interview with [www.sustainabilityactive.com] at the ‘Grand tasting’ soiree at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, July 15- the Market Manager for Africa, Matome Mbatha said production integrity and sustainability is crucial to the future of the South African Wine Industry. “South Africa is pushing for the sustainable production of wine,” he added.
Wines of South Africa is not only venturing and building its reputation in West Africa but also thinking ahead for the ‘next generation’. As a result the South African wine industry is committed to sustainable and environmentally-friendly production. The South African wine industry has become a world leader in production integrity, an important dimension of which is the focus on sustainability through the Integrated Production of Wine (IPW) scheme, an industry-wide, technical system of sustainable wine production.
Compliance with the scheme provides buyers with a guarantee that grape production was undertaken with due consideration of the environment, and that the wine was produced in an environmentally responsible manner and safe for consumption.
The Wines of South Africa 2017 West Africa Tour in Accra was well organized and attended by Captains of industry, the Media, consumers and diplomats including the South African High Commissioner in Ghana, Lulu Xingwana.
