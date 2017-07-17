TOP STORIES
When the Going Gets Tough, Kumawuhemaa Decamps From Kumawu to an Unknown Destination
Whenever the heat gathers momentum as regards the tortuously ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy disputation, Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah vamooses like a startled dog scuttling away with its tail tagged in-between its legs. Now that the courts are seriously on the brink of hearing and ruling on some of the long overdue cases pending before them in relation to the Kumawu chieftaincy case, Kumawuhemaa according to my search has voluntarily disappeared from Kumawu to a secret abode.
This is not unusual of her. Whenever the noose seems to be closing and tightening on her neck, she has the usual funny habit of escaping from Kumawu to an unknown place. However, it always turns out that she retreats from public view to consult with the gods, fetish shrines and idols she believes in to work miracles for her.
Whenever she goes into such juju-seeking hibernations with intent to overpowering her rival litigants in the unending Kumawu chieftaincy dispute, does she come out any better? No, she doesn’t. She has until putting out this publication nowhere near attaining her nefarious objective of inflicting spiritual death or harm on Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, the real royal of matrilineal descent from Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua I, the originator of the Kumawu Kodua Stool. Upon all her persistence and failures, she is still none the wiser. She keeps doing what she knows best and believes in yet her devious efforts are not yielding results to her expectation.
She should have known by now that the Almighty God has shrouded Barima Tweneboa Kodua V in his protective shield hence all the malicious weapons she has formed against him are never prospering.
After all the failed spiritual attempts on his life, an allegedly physical attempt was made on him during the late Kumawu Akyempemhene Nana Okyere Krapa Yiadom II’s funeral at Kumawu-Bodomase on Thursday, 16 February 2017 when some police and military personnel aimed and fired live bullets into his cortege with the possible intent to end his life. The security personnel who had initially informed the Bodomase public that they had come to protect them during the funeral although without any formal invitation by the funeral organisers, had actually been arranged by the enemies of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V to go there on special assignment of physical elimination.
Who arranged them? As usual, it was his rivals who cannot understand why he is still not giving up the bitter contest to wrestle his birth-right throne from the usurpers, thus, the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asanteman Council and Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah (the originator of all the criminalities associated with the current chieftaincy wrangling).
Those associates, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah (National Security Advisor) and Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah (Ashanti Regional Minister), who had waded into the matter to aid the enemies of Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V were in the end made to shut up and retreat in shame after suffering public rebuke for acting unprofessionally and partially.
Now, when the dust was about to settle, one Lady Switzerland, the allegedly repository of the entire Kumawuman history, stealthily crawled into the minds and hearts of certain Ananangya royals, fed them with false history with the aim of turning them against Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, the God’s appointed one for Kumawuman to set his people free from the bondage of corruption in perpetration by Kumawuhemaa and her family and their agents and assigns.
Lady Switzerland, a shameless individual, advised these Ananangya royals to arrange macho men, the police, and military personnel to proceed to Kumawu Ananangya on the scheduled date for the first week funeral rites celebration of the late Ananangya chief, Nana Damte. Deep down, the arranged men had been tasked to maim, kill or mercilessly beat five persons including Barima Tweneboa Kodua V. Their ill-intent was said to have received royal approval from the inimical enemies of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V.
From all the attempts so far hatched and/or employed to cause God’s promise to his servant Barima Tweneboa Kodua V not to come to pass, the scheming enemies have failed woefully. Therefore, Kumawuhemaa should by now have understood that God is with his servant Barima Tweneboa Kodua V always hence the failure of all her diabolic plots to deny him accession to the Kumawu Kodua Stool, his birth-right.
Just yesterday, Saturday, 15 July 2017, what happened at Kumasi Pankrono was a great feat to write home about. Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V attended a funeral of a passed Bodomase woman. The standing ovation he received when he appeared at the funeral grounds was amazing. This goes to tell without question that he is the most popular and famous Kumawuhene; the undoubtedly undisputed choice of the subjects of Kumawuman.
Will Kumawuhemaa cease her evil plans against him? I have heard many a person say Kumawuhemaa has been confiding in people that she has done possibly all she could, taking Barima Tweneboa Kodua V through the sky and through underground (figuratively) yet, she has not been able to get rid of him.
Why has she not been able to realise her diabolic intents for him? The answer lies in the extensive explanation above. Does it therefore worth any further continual malicious plots against him by anyone? NO!!!
If I were Kumawuhemaa, I would throw in the towel. God has through me told her a lot and the fact that He has his hand in the ongoing Kumawuman chieftaincy dispute in favour of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V. Should she not refrain from her evil persuasions but suffers any disastrous eventuality, she must not blame God or anyone else but herself, for being greedy corrupt and excessively obstinate.
“Obstinacy is the cause of the horns of the hornbill”, please take note, Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah, the “Osuo Abrobo3” of Kumawuman. Do you kill the messenger? No. Therefore, I don’t care whatever anyone says or thinks about this gospel proclamation.
The legal noose is getting tighter on the necks of “Kumawuhene” Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua and his mother Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and their accomplices. They are seeking technical grounds to loosen the tightening of the rope on their necks but they can’t find any. They are given only the truth, facts and evidence but these are of no value to their cause. They hate them. They dislike them.
Nonetheless, the truth, facts and evidence that they detest; same shall be the determinants of the outcome of the court cases. And it is this truth that shall set them free from deceit and callousness.
Stay tuned for a decisive court decision nearing the end of this month. Only God and his son Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit can at the time of writing tell how the verdict will go but let me hope for the best.
Are Berhene, Nana Yaw, Yaw Boamah et al still doting on the falsified history by Lady Switzerland, the allegedly aspiring future queen (wife) of Osei Yaw in case he became Kumawuhene, probably by default? You guys make me laugh? You had better tow the line before it becomes had I known to you.
Rockson Adofo
Sunday, 16 July 2017
