KPMG Supports Kayayei Resettlement Center
Leading advisory, auditing and tax firm, KPMG, has supported the newly established Kayayei Resettlement Center at Kejetia in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
The facility houses a clinic to provide proper healthcare for the women and girls and their vulnerable children. Other sectors of the facility include: an anti-human trafficking unit, a marriage redress and counselling centre and a research unit.
Speaking in an interview to support the facility, a senior partner of KPMG, Mr. Eddie Otoo, said their kind gesture forms part of their corporate social responsibility of extending support to disadvantaged girls on the street.
He appealed to other well-meaning individuals and corporate entities in the country to prioritise girl child campaign for a better Ghana.
The center has a team of volunteers who would be tasked to collect data of the head potters such as; age, place of origin and educational status to help policy planners to design appropriate training needs for the Kayayeis in order to achieve the resettlement goal.
The centre also provides a common platform for counselling, education on HIV/AIDS, teenage and unwanted pregnancies and reporting of abuse abuses meted out to the girls to ensure their safety.
The anti-human trafficking unit of the center would help in tracking Kayayei child-traffickers, because the Kejetia market and lorry terminal has become a transit point for traffickers, who ‘smuggle’ young girls from northern Ghana to work in the southern parts.
A beneficiary of the Pamela Bridgewater Project and a student of Mother and Child School at Kotobabi, Ms Esther Biliak, who presented an artwork to KPMG, expressed her appreciation on behalf of the Project.
“We thank you for supporting the girl-child project and I call on other companies to follow your shining example” she said.
