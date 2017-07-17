TOP STORIES
Inusah Fuseini ‘hiding’ info on spying device – Casely-Hayford
Member of pressure group, Occupy Ghana, Sydney Casely-Hayford, has accused the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources; Inusah Fuseini, of withholding information with regards to the audio visual recording device found in the office of the current minister.
Hours after the device was found in the office of Lands Minister, Peter Amewu, Inusah Fuseini claimed ownership for the device.
He also suggested that it was not functional because he could not get time to fully install the device which he acquired for his own protection.
Alhaji Inusah Fuseini
He has however been heavily criticized for not removing the device even after he was re-assigned to another portfolio.
A former Deputy Interior Minister, James Agalga defended Inusah Fuseini's act saying he did no wrong.
But speaking on Citi FM's News Analysis Programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, Casely-Hayford said Inusah Fuseini's story does not add up.
“I'm finding the story not very credible. I think the story looks like an afterthought to try and cover up. If he did put a device there for his own protection and then the thing never worked and he forgot that it was there then there was no protection required in the first place. If he had bought it with state funds then we could be talking about financial loss, but he said somebody gave it to him. On this story alone, I really don't think that Inusah is straight with us,” he added.
Meanwhile, a National Democratic Congress legislator for the Wa Central constituency, Rashid Pelpuo, who was also on the show, said Inusah Fuseini should instead be commended for claiming ownership of the device.
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
