Fruit juice industry nears collapse over perennial challenges (Audio)

CitiFMonline
28 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Fruit juice is believed to be the most consumed beverage next to water due to its health benefits.

However, local fruit juice manufacturers have predicted that their industry will be going down on its knees soon should critical issues of raw materials and high production cost go unresolved.

Citi Business News' Pius Amihere Eduku has been speaking to some local fruit juice processors and he has come through with this report.

Click below to listen to full audio report.


By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

