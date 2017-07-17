TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Photos and Videos of the Inauguration of Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP)
The Vice President, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was guest of honour at the opening session of the inauguration and orientation programme that will crystallise the implementation of the NPP's flagship programme, the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).
The IPEP is a key intervention of Government aimed at directing capital expenditure towards constituency-level infrastructure and economic development priorities.
Under IPEP, priority initiatives including One Village, One Dam; Agricultural infrastructure (warehouses and markets) "Water for All" Projects; Sanitation projects and One District, One Factory are expected to be implemented.
