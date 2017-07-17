modernghana logo

Photos and Videos of the Inauguration of Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP)

2 hours ago | Headlines

​The Vice President, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was guest of honour at the opening session of the inauguration and orientation programme that will crystallise the implementation of the NPP's flagship programme, the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The IPEP is a key intervention of Government aimed at directing capital expenditure towards constituency-level infrastructure and economic development priorities.

Under IPEP, priority initiatives including One Village, One Dam; Agricultural infrastructure (warehouses and markets) "Water for All" Projects; Sanitation projects and One District, One Factory are expected to be implemented.



