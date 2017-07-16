TOP STORIES
Agona East Assembly rehabilitates Nsaba - Akim Oda road
Nsaba, (C\R), July 16, GNA - The Agona East District Assembly has rehabilitated the six and half kilometre stretch of Agona Nsaba-Akim Oda trunk road to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.
Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East made this known when he conducted Ghana News Agency (GNA) round to inspect re-shaped roads on the Agona Nsaba- Akim Oda.
He said the assembly took the initiative following numerous complaints of deplorable state of roads from drivers and passengers.
According to DCE, drivers expressed disgust about the frequent break downs of their vehicles making it difficult to ply the roads and also raised serious concerns over rampant attacks of armed robbers due to the deplorable state of parts of the roads.
The DCE said the Agona Swedru- Akim Oda- Agona Nsaba trunk road had been awarded on contract but, work on it was at a slow pace and said the Assembly would play its role to ensure that stretches of the road that were difficult to use would be rehabilitated to facilitate the transportation of goods and services.
Mr Armah-Frempong also inspected other feeder roads under construction at Oboyambo- Aboano, Agona Duakwa- Duotu- Akwakwaa and Agona Duakwa-Agona Namawura.
At Oboyambo, Mr Kwame Sam , Managing Director of Sam Company Limited assured the DCE that construction of the bridge would be completed the coming few days.
The DCE urged the contractor to speed up works because the chiefs and people in the area had complained about the delay, saying the situation had stopped transportation of goods and services for over one year.
The DCE appealed to the MMDCEs to use meagre resources at their disposal to repair feeder roads in their various districts to improve economic development.
The DCE said the Agona East Assembly had taken steps to repair all broken down bole-holes in various communities of the district to enable them get access to potable drinking water and to avert the outbreak of cholera and other water borne diseases. GNA
