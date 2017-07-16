TOP STORIES
England set 474 to win 2nd Test against South Africa
Nottingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - England were set a record target of 474 to win the second Test against South Africa at Trent Bridge on Sunday.
South Africa declared their second innings on 343 for nine shortly before the close of the third day.
The most any side have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test is the West Indies' 418 for seven against Australia at St John's, Antigua, in 2003.
Hashim Amla top-scored for the Proteas on Sunday with 87, opener Dean Elgar made 80 and returning captain Faf du Plessis 63.
Off-spinner Moeen Ali took four for 78.
England lead the four-match series 1-0 after a 211-run victory in the first Test at Lord's last week.
