Stanbic donates Ghc100,000 to Korle Bu

CitiFMonline
19 minutes ago | General News

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital owes its food suppliers an amount of Ghc1.8 million.

This indebtedness has afffected the regular supply of food items to the health facility. Over the years, food suppliers have threatened to cut off their services to the hospital.

In order to restore some confidence in the suppliers and lessen their burden, a financial institution, Stanbic Bank, has presented a Ghc100,000 cheque to the health facility to offset part of the debt owed the suppliers.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony in Accra on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the health facility, Dr. Felix Anyah, said the money will go a long way to help improve food supply to the hospital.

“Our good relationship with the bank is what has resulted in this donation. We called on them to support us clear some of our debts, and we are glad they responded with this kind gesture.”

Dr. Anyah noted that, management of the hospital has put in place strategic measures which would help raise funds to clear off the hospital’s huge debt.

“That is why as managment we will continue to call on Corporate Ghana to come to the aid of the hospital in order to ensure quality healthcare delivery.”

On his part, the communications Manager of Stanbic Bank, Kojo Akoi Larbi, noted that his outfit is committed to supporting the hospital in order to help improve healthcare delivery in the country.


By: Naa Kwaamah Siaw-Marfo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

