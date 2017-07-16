TOP STORIES
Honesty is tasteless in the absence of honey in our wordsBy: Dr. Emmanuel Moore A
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Assemblyman appeals for computers for school
Gomoa Manso (C/R), GNA - Mr Isaac Kobina Baidoo, the Assemblyman for Gomoa Manso has appealed to the Ministry of Education to provide the Manso Government School with computers to promote the teaching and learning of information, communication technology (ICT).
He said the school with the population of 395 children used only one computer which was donated by a Non-Governmental Organisation making the school to lag in the learning of ICT.
Mr Baidoo made the appeal when he spoke with the Ghana News Agency at Gomoa Manso in the Central Region.
He said the school also lacked textbooks and other learning materials which had resulted in the poor performance of the students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination over the years.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News