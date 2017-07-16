TOP STORIES
Bawku Assembly finally confirms first female MCE
The Bawku Municipal Assembly last Friday endorsed its first female Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Hawa Ninchema.
Out of 28 assembly members present who voted, the MCE nominee polled 23 votes representing 82 percent, while 5 voted against her candidature representing 12 percent.
The confirmation process was conducted by officials of the electoral commission and witnessed by the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari and some party executives.
Hajia Ninchema pledged to run an open door policy and called for the support and cooperation of all key stakeholders to harness both human and material resources to address the problems of the area.
“I shall endeavor to run an open door system of administration where the views, opinions and suggestions of all shall be taken into consideration, and accept constructive criticisms aimed at the development of the Municipality.”
“I shall also work in synergy with key shareholders for successful implementation of government’s socio-economic interventions such as the One District, One Factory, One Village One Dam, Free SHS, Plating for Food and Jobs among others in our quest to eradicate poverty.”
Before her appointment, Hajia Ninchema was the Deputy Director of Finance and Administration at the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Bawku Municipality.
The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, admonished all chief executives in the region to respect and work closely with their Presiding Members, Members of Parliament and Assembly Members to bring the needed development to their areas.
“President Nana Addo’s government is committed to work with all shareholders in our governance process irrespective of political differences, and will not countenance any form of partisanship in our quest to move this country to the next level.”
The nominee was rejected last month by assembly members after she polled 15 votes out of 27, representing 56 percent, while 12 voted against her representing 44 percent.
–
By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana
