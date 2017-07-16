TOP STORIES
Don’t leave us out of eastern corridor road – Bimbilla residents
Road users on the eastern corridor linking Bimbilla to Yendi, are appealing to government to urgently work on the road which is currently in a terrible state.
The Bimbilla -Yendi stretch of the eastern corridor was abandoned following chieftaincy clashes in Bimbilla.
The area has been under curfew for some years now following the recurring attacks. The contractors abandoned that section of the road to continue the Yendi-Gusheigu section of the eastern corridor.
The Yendi-Gusheigu road is currently asphalted, while the Bimbilla -Yendi road remains unmotorable.
Two heavy trucks loaded with yam recently got trapped on a diversion at two main bridges left uncompleted close to the Bincheratanga Lepusi stretch.
Motorists could barely ply the road either towards Bimbilla or Yendi.
Some frustrated drivers and passengers who spoke to Citi News lamented the bad nature of the road, and have called on the government to alow the contractors to complete the road.
“The road is terrible especially around the diversion at the two main bridges that are left unattended to here at Bincheratanga and Lepusi. If the contractors do not do something urgent to improve the situation, the road would eventually cut off when the rains come. We are appealing to the contractors to come and put some stones in there so that we can easily cross these areas.”
One of the drivers said “The government should come to our aid. Why is it like we those in this part of the country are neglected. We are begging the president to consider us by ensuring that this road is completed so that we can also feel we are Ghanaians.”
“For me, I want to appeal to the people of Nanung to give peace a chance so that the contractors when they come, they will have peace to be able to work to complete the road. If not because of the chieftaincy conflicts in Bimbilla, I think this road would have been completed by now. I think peace is paramount, we need peace, without peace this is the way we shall continue to suffer from neglect and underdevelopment,” another driver added.
Citi News sources however say that, the contractors are willing and eager to work as they have been given one year to complete the road. But other reports suggest that landowners in the area are preventing the contractors from accessing the quarry sites.
The landowners according to Citi News' checks are demanding the payment of royalties from the contractors, and as result have blocked the roads to the quarry sites.
Some opinion leaders in the region have therefore scheduled a meeting with the landowners to iron out the issues.
By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira citifmonline.com
