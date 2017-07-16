TOP STORIES
In dreams begin responsibilityBy: Akora
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Globalization Of The Balkan: The Diplomatic Exuberance Of President Mr. Donald Trump
*Globalization study of the Balkan: Political Christmas in the world. The diplomatic exuberance of president Mr. Donald Trump. It is snowing already. We made it. ISIL out, Gestapo out, Hezbollah out. It is true, the bullets feel inconvenient in ISIL/PKK leaders head and it just keeps happening.
What a retaliation it demands. They gibbet Mr. Bill Clinton anno, and they want to go for president Mr. Donald Trump too now. But is Mr. Donald Trump responsible for getting the terrorists taken down or assassins captured and arrested? No! ISIL and friends in between. The end of an "underground success story" of terrorist networks? What a move, what a shift. Time to wake up indeed and take democracy more seriously!
Mr. Donald Trump's contemporary leadership became a success. This is the problem. So we shall move on and embrace global politics better. Can Mr. Sean Spicer of the White house become the next director of the CIA? The case of the clear cut English "personnel"? Being heavy versus being straight in an upcoming ultramodern world and society.
Ultramodern and straight leaders in an emerging ultramodern world. In history we have learnt that being heavy and forceful takes us to battle places. What about being light and intelligent? Advanced and sophisticated economy and global governance does allow such leadership! Obviously, each historical period has its own heroes and leaders! Can emerging leaders be surprise turns and moves from the side of the economy? What about change and move for good? Go for pain? There is still opportunity for those tracks too!
But I guess as many of us whom survived the economic and social ghettos of the 50s, 60s and 90s prefer a wiser and educated move! Long periods of endurance, terror and a long list of law violations against our identities. There is a claim that about 20-30% of society bounces terrorists inclined support with 100% success rate. This means that economy propulsion talking, a COP>=1.0 stands. (effective multiplication commit larger than 1.0) So what we have is an economy in which 20-30% of the society successfully bounces any kind of terrorist inclined support with 100% success rate of COP1.0.
But there is another edge of the society, and this is the new age that will arise from the release of economic and social ghettos that we have been living for centuries. A new edge of 2-3% coming from the recognition of suppression, slavery and the need for modern and straight leadership. An advanced and more justified straight age with an additive 2-3% of modern and straight leadership vs suppression, terror and slavery as history have shown....
How difficult it will be to maintain the continuum of such economic progress? What are the rates of economic, social and cultural kvazi upgrades? 5 factorial? 9 factorial? How much input is needed for such an equilibrium state upgrade and what are the determinants?
Definitely not so easy! But Mr. Sean Spicer does look like a person who could tackle such a modern economy, even from the perspective of the Balkan. For places where ambiguity is high, the only way ahead is a clear cut progress, straight. In return, this can bring higher returns! So ambiguity definitely requires a clear cut approach. There is no other way.
→Elvis Presley - In the ghetto [Lyrics] (2 mins, 240p)
(On-line available)
Tel: +36 30 724 4609 (UTC+1)
Web: http://www.fugeeonline.com /
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zoltanp2
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Mr. Zoltan Papp (Author of PocketFIT)
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Opinion/Feature