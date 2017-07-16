TOP STORIES
Fred Amankwah-Sarfo Calls On Danquah Institute's New Executive Director, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko
An aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Fred Amankwah-Sarfo has called on the newly appointed Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Dr Kingsley Nyarko.
Mr. Amankwah - Sarfo Recognizes the pivotal role the Danquah Institute play towards building a formidable Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition on whose wings the New Patriotic Party rides.
The NPP National chairman Aspirant, thought it expedient to call on the newly appointed Executive Director and welcome him to the "hot seat''.
Mr Amankwah-Sarfo described the Danquah Institute as having
" curved a niche as an excellent research and advocacy think-tank organization which advance the political, economic, legal and Internationally related issues among others for the growth of our society.
Mr. Amankwah - Sarfo was convinced tha the Danquah Institute is the most visible establishment with an objective to raise awareness and pertinent topics for intellectual discourse...''
The aspiring NPP National Chairman further emphasized the critical role the Institute has played towards securing victory for the NPP for a second time noting the extensive research, capacity building, training and political mentorship it has provided for the youth in the party.
Mr Amankwah-Sarfo humbly reminded Dr. Kingsley Nyarko that, his appointment as the new director, brings a fresh lease on board your extensive research skills and in-depth political knowledge, your huge academic credentials, humility and management skills to continue to expand the influence of the Danquah institute as a center of excellence for the advancement of the political ideology espouse by Dr. J.B. Danquah and his colleagues as the best mode of governance for the development of Ghana and Africa.
He expressed his utmost confidence in the abilities of Dr Nyarko to perform par excellence.
Dr. Kingsley Nyarko who was very humbled by the show of respect and humility demonstrated by the aspiring National Chairman assured him of his commitment to work relentlessly to deliver on the core mandate of the the Danquah Institute and to Champion the course of the NPP.
He noted that, the Institute is going to see massive reforms under his leadership with the guidance and support of the governing Council of DI.
Dr. Nyarko urged the aspiring NPP National Chairman to not relent on his vision of transformation for the party as he prayed that all aspirants in the chairmanship race be given the equal playing ground to contest.
He wished him well and assured of his availability whenever the need arise.
Mr Fred Amankwah-Sarfo was in the company of his Personal Aide /Spokesperson, Benjamin Akowuah Acheampong was taken round the new edifice of the Danquah Institute by Dr. Kingsley Nyarko.
