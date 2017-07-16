TOP STORIES
Naked Death Trap On UG Campus—Mensah Sarbah Hall
University of Ghana has over the past few months recorded cases of death of students – Some of which were reported to have been suicides, accidents and health complications. Unfortunately, the University populace would be welcoming a few more deaths in the next few days all because of the negligence.
After a careful review of the state of some of the University’s facilities, especially the halls of residence, one can conclude that, the next few days may be catastrophic for the University populace.
Mensah Sarbah Hall – Annex A happens to be a death trap. This structure just like all the other Annexes on campus has five floors in addition to the ground floor making a total of six floors.
The floor area of the corridors is 4.5ft from the doors and walled with three (3) pieces of 2×6 wood. The 2×6 fences, despite a nearly 1ft gap from the ground which can be a smooth passage way of the bodies of 80% of students in case of any slip is less than 4ft tall, statistically below the waist of a good number of students.
Most unfortunately, the 5th floor of Annex A has a good portion of the corridor fence dilapidated. In an interview with some residents of the hall, it was brought to notice that, the fence has been broken for more than 2 years and nothing has been done by the management. Mr. Moses Aboagye, a veteran of the hall showed great displeasure about the issue saying, “the wood used for the fence is nearly “dead-rotten” and will take very little effort to break it with the bare hands”.
In an open discussion with residents believe the issue would only be attended to only after an unfortunate event – falling-off (death) of someone. In addition to the “dead-rotten” and broken-down fence, the residents reported a leakage of the roof of the 5th floor wash room. Describing it as a “tap” when it rains, they are very afraid the erosion of the roof may eventually lead to it collapsing.
This is a very serious situation that needs urgent attention. This broken fence is just a few steps from the washroom and Psychology makes me understand that, sleep walking is real. Anyone can be a victim. Aside that, accidents do happen, the corridor does get wet and anyone can slip and fall. We cannot not pay attention to this death trap and assume anyone who falls victim wanted to commit suicide.
