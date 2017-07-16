TOP STORIES
Time To Find Lasting Solution To Broken Down Vehicles On Our Roads—NPP Scribe Kate Gyamfua
A former deputy National Women's Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mad. Kate Gyamfua has stated that the time has come for Ghana to find a lasting solution to broken down and stationary vehicles on our roads
According to Mad. Gyamfua, broken down and stationary vehicles on our roads have become death traps swallowing people daily and the early we find a lasting solution to it the better.
Madam Gyamfua made this known in statement she released in commiseration with Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.
On Wednesday, July 12, some management members, coach and players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club got involved in an accident when the car in which they were travelling in after a midweek encounter with Inter Allies FC at Accra got involved in an accident.
Report says the Kotoko Car bumped into a stationary vehicle killing one on the spot and injuring several others with the coach of the team said to have suffered a fracture.
In the statement signed by herself, Madam Kate Gyamfua, a one time constituency women's organiser of the NPP in the Akwatia constituency said, ''It has not been long since the former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency late Hon. Dr. Kofi Asare unfortunately lost his life in a similar manner.''
''I think the time has come for us as a country to find a lasting solution to broken down and stationed vehicles on our roads which have become death holes.'' The statement said.
Mad. Gyamfua further expressed her condolence to the family of Mr. Asare, the deputy equipment manager of the team who lost his life on the spot and prayed for speedy recovery for the coach and other people who got injured in the accident.
