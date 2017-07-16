TOP STORIES
Leaders Making Critical Decisions—Mahama's Concession Speech
Concession is entirely optional, and candidates sometimes refuse to concede defeat,especially if they suspect electoral fraud. Candidates would likely demand a recount or investigations into the alleged fraud. Some challenge the process without concrete evidence supporting their claims.
In Ghana, Dr Busia challenged the 1954 election after his party,the Ghana Congress Party had won one seat in the General election,Dr Adu Boahene and his Npp boycotted the 1992 parliamentary election over allegation of fraud in the Presidential election. President Kufour exhibited political maturity by conceding defeat in the 1996 elections.
Prof Mills also conceded defeat in the 2000 election and in 2004, despite the infamous castle results declaration, he stopped a planned protest march and other activities by his party folks. The 2008 election declaration was characterised by tension, Nana Addo refused to concede defeat, and decided to go to court on a holiday.
The same stance was taken in the 2012 election and the whole nation was thrown into confusion and tension for over eight months when Nana and his team petitioned the supreme court to cancel the election results, and declare him the legitimate President.
2016
When the results started dropping many felt uneasy, messages started dropping from all angles and the popular position was that the President should not concede defeat. I was one of those who vehemently pushed that position and we took that position because of what the EC said about its system ( was hacked) and other information we had gathered.
The President, surprised all of us,he told us, never to do anything which could undermine the peace the country is enjoying. We are in power and will be responsible for anything anything untoward that happens to this country.
He went on further to ask us, if we want to deny Ghanaians the opportunity of enjoying their religious rights, we want to deny them access to their churches, mosques, etc, we want to disturb the education of our children? ??? I got confused but emotionally charged.
Few minutes later he came back and his final statement was that, democracy is not based on the principle of popular infallibility, we must respect the decision of all the stakeholders, we must respect the decision of the electorates who passed same verdict in 2008 and 2012 wholeheartedly supported Prof and myself.
We shouldn't pose us being wiser than the rest of Ghanaians and must not pose as angels who never mistakes in government. Let's go back and make sure we reverse this result in the next election and prevent reoccurrence of what the good people of Ghana considered unacceptable that is democracy. We have done our best and must always be proud of what we did the four years.
After listening to the President, I got myself a bottle of coke to calm my nerves. I looked so helpless and weak but shifted immediately from my earlier rigid position .This was what Nana Addo who in opposition, refused to congratulate Mr Mahama,said in his inaugural speech 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻🐮👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
"I have, at the outset, to thank sincerely our departing President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, for his service to our nation. He stepped into the breach of national leadership at a delicate moment in the country’s history, with the death in office, for the first time, of a sitting president, the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills. He has since steered the ship of state with conviction.
His elegant, dignified acceptance of the verdict of the people on 7thDecember, 2016, will, without doubt, receive the approval of history, for it has contributed significantly to the process of democratic consolidation in Ghana. I wish him and his family well."
Political scientists say a knowledgeable citizenry is necessary for effective and gratifying democratic governance and factual knowledge about politics is a critical component of citizenship. We must all strive to broaden the improve the political game and make it as flexible and sweet as being enjoyed in other civilised jurisdiction.
