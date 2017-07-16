TOP STORIES
TAKE CARE OF ME & I'II TAKE OF US. TRUST ME, TREAT ME WELL & YOU'II LIVE LONGERBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
You Have My Utmost Respect For Rattling My Mother’s Tongue!
In a great scheme of things, language is an expression of who we are as people, nations or communities.
In a way, language conveys meanings and references beyond itself. That is, the meanings of a particular language denote the culture of a particular social group.
“To interact with a language means to do so with the culture which is its reference point.
“We could not understand a culture without having direct access to its language due to their interrelations.
“A particular language points to the culture of a particular social group.
“Learning a language, therefore, is not only learning the alphabet, the meaning, the grammar rules and the arrangement of words, but it is also learning the behaviour of the society and its cultureand customs.”
In most countries for instance, citizenship could be obtained upon applicant’s basic knowledge of the spoken language of the host nation.
It is, however, anticipated that applicants will be in a better position to acquaint themselves with culture and customs upon adequate understanding of a country’s national language.
I must admit, though, in as much as I admire people who have command of my mother’s tongue, I do not think they are obliged to practice my culture, because culture is sacred to a particular group of people.
Take, for example, the historian Herodotus, argued more than 2,000 years ago that culture and customs are sacrosanct, and there are no universal ethics when it comes to culture and customs.
To buttress his point, Herodotus told the story about the Persian king Darius. The king, said Herodotus, summoned several Greeks and asked them how much money they would take in exchange for consumingthe dead bodies of their fathers.
But extremely outraged, the Greeks proclaimed their refusal to perform such a gruesome act at any price, adding that cremation of the dead was a sacred obligation.
According to Herodotus, King Darius then called upon some Indians, who by custom, ate their deceased parents, and asked them if they would consider burning the bodies of their fathers.
The Indians felt insulted. And to ventilate their arousing disgust, the Indians retorted that such an act would be a heinous crime.
The moral lesson, concluded Herodotus, was simply that different group of people regard their own culture and customs as sacrosanct and superior (Herodotus 1974 ; Ishay 2004).
Let me however emphasise that my love for languages knows no bounds. Indeed, I have a penchant for attempting to learn other languages aside of my mother’s tongue.
It is true that whilst I was attending primary school, I would often join my moslem friends after school hours at the mosque with a view to attempting to learn the Arabic language, albeit I was so useless at it.
In fact, the habit of learning other languages continued unabated. I turned to my favourite Ghanaian languages, (Housa and Ga-Adangbe) during my secondary school days.
Believe it or not, I have illimitable soft spot for Hausa and Ga-Adangbe languages. Disappointingly, though, I do not have command of my favourite languages.
Regrettably, however, most of the vocabularies I had under my sleeves have obliterated from memory. I could only recall a few vocabularies, although I am unable to spell such words accurately.
However, I still remember Housa words like, ‘naagode Allah’ meaning thank God’, and ‘namareeka’ which means I will beat you. I stand to be corrected though.
When it comes to Ga-Adangbe language, the few words and phrases I still recall are ‘ofan ne’ meaning please, and ‘oye ojugwaa’ which literally means how are you. I hope I have not misconstrued their meanings though.
Well, I accentuated earlier on that I am useless in spelling words in house and ga adangbe languages, so I hope you will excuse my difficulties in spelling those words.
To be quite honest, my love for all forms of languages grew exponentially whilst in the United Kingdom.
I put in dint of effort to learn all sorts of languages, ranging from Hindi, Gujarat, Panjabi (Indian languages), Portuguese, Spanish, Sinhalese (Sri Lanka), polish to Mandingo (Guinean).
Somehow, I took advantage of my supervisory role at an affluent and heterogeneous working environment at Heathrow Airport in London, and decided to learn the languages of the diverse group of people I was working with.
But despite the interest I showed in all the aforesaid languages, I somehow took to the polish language and acquainted myself with the basics.
Consequently, my Polish friend told me: “you have my utmost respect for speaking my mother’s tongue”.
In fact, my Polish friend somehow echoed my inborn admiration for people who speak my mother’s tongue.
As a matter of fact, I have a great deal of respect for any non-Akan who rattles any of the Akan languages.
Considering that all the efforts I put in to own another Ghanaian language aside of my language of birth have proved futile, why wouldn’t I admire someone who has a command of my mother’s tongue?
K. Badu, UK.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwaku Badu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article