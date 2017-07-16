modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Cricket: Raza, Moor lift Zimbabwe to 126-5 on day three

AFP
1 hour ago | Zimbabwe

Colombo (AFP) - Batsmen Sikandar Raza and Peter Moor helped Zimbabwe regain lost ground after a top-order collapse and stretch their second innings lead over Sri Lanka to 136 in the one-off Test in Colombo on Sunday.

The visitors were 126 for five at tea on day three, with Raza (45) and Peter Moor (30) putting on an unbeaten 67-run stand for the sixth-wicket a the R Premadasa Stadium.

Raza lifted Zimbabwe from a precarious 23-4, followed by 59-5, after Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath rattled the visitors' top-order with four wickets.

Herath, who got three wickets in the second session of play, bowled Sean Williams for 22 as Zimbabwe teetered dangerously close to losing their 10-run advantage.

Earlier skipper Graeme Cremer helped Zimbabwe take the lead after claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in a Test, helped bowl Sri Lanka for 346 in the morning session.

But it was Herath's left-arm spin that undid the fine work from leg-spinner Cremer (5-125).

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera joined forces to get the prized wicket of first-innings centurion Craig Ervine for five at the stroke of lunch.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Zimbabwe

TOP STORIES

Ghana set to promote agricultural production through science

13 hours ago

Immigration Service rescues 150 ladies from traffickers

15 hours ago

quot-img-1Winners are great people, great people are ordinary people with extraordinary amount of determination to turn a vision to a great reality.

By: Obe Lanre quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line