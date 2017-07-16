TOP STORIES
GEPA pushes for one exportable product one district
A Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Mr Akilu Sayibu, has told the media in Accra that the agenda of GEPA to promote one potential exportable product in all 216 Districts of Ghana was aimed at increasing earnings through the export of Non Traditional Exports and also create employment for the unemployed.
Aside employment and export earnings, producers shall also make money from their potential exportable products.
To this end, he has appealed to the various Regional Coordinating Councils, MMDCEs and other Stakeholders to support the project to create wealth and employmemt for Ghanaians.
Mr Akilu Sayibu, who is in charge of the Operations of the GEPA Zonal Offices and the One District One Exportable Product in Ghana, has also entreated Zonal Officers to liase effectively with the various MMDCEs and offer them any information they need to know about export promotion in their various Districts.
Exporters, as well as potential exporters, must be the target, he urged Zonal Officers.
The Deputy CEO has also indicated that Zonal offices shall be given targets to meet in their export promotion works and added that those who are able to achieve their targets shall be rewarded in kind and in cash.
GEPA Officials are to commence visitations to the various Districts to meet both exporters and potential exporters.
Domestic Trade fairs within the Regions shall be encouraged and promoted in order to spot products with high potential for export.
GEPA later this month will take its project of One District One Exportable Product to the three Northern Regions were The RCCs, MMDCEs, MPs and other stakeholders are expected to participate.
