Ecobank is 2016 Bank of the Year  

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Ecobank Ghana Limited has been adjudged the Bank of the Year, at the 16th Edition of the Ghana Banking Awards (GBA) held in Accra.

Ecobank also won the award for Financial Performance and award for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Fidelity bank was the winner of the 15th edition.

Below is the list of the top winners

  1. Customer Care – Prudential Bank
  2. Advisory Services – BSIC Ghana Ltd
  3. Trade Finance – Standard Chartered Bank
  4. Trade Deal of the Year – Standard Chartered Bank
  5. Long Term Loan Finance – UniBank
  6. Savings/Deposit Account – Stanbic Ghana Limited
  7. Retail Banking – Prudential Bank
  8. Corporate Banking – BSIC Bank
  9. Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing – ADB Bank Limited
  10. Products and Services Innovation – UBA
  11. Competitive Pricing – Bank of Baroda
  12. Corporate Social Responsibility – Ecobank Ghana Limited
  13. Financial Performance – Ecobank Ghana Limited
  14. Bank Growth – GN Bank
  15. Bank of the Year – Ecobank Ghana Limited
  16. Most active E-zwich bank: GCB Bank
  17. The Bank that Promotes Cashless Transactions – Zenith Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

