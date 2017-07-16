TOP STORIES
The strongest 'creation evidence' is a human. Unlike like other creatures, man has 'personality', he makes intelligent choices, has a conscience and can distinguish between right and wrong.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Ecobank is 2016 Bank of the Year
Ecobank Ghana Limited has been adjudged the Bank of the Year, at the 16th Edition of the Ghana Banking Awards (GBA) held in Accra.
Ecobank also won the award for Financial Performance and award for Corporate Social Responsibility.
Fidelity bank was the winner of the 15th edition.
Below is the list of the top winners
–
By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance