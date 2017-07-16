TOP STORIES
Kiddie Kollege graduates first batch of JHS pupils
Kiddie Kollege International has held the maiden graduation ceremony for the first batch of its Junior High School pupils with a call on parents to prioritise the holistic training of their wards.
The graduates were made up of 6 boys and 2 girls who had successfully completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination.
More than one hundred relatives, families and friends of the graduates were present to witness the ceremony which was laced with various creative performances at the school's premises at East Airport in Accra.
Other pupils of the school received various awards including best performance in Mathematics and practical work.
Some teachers were also awarded brand new laptops for the dedication and service to the school over the years.
The Director of the School Peppy Fearon in her address said the school was committed to educating pupils holistically by incorporating practical skills and extra curricular activities to raise them in a way that will make them most responsible citizens.
Principal at Kiddie Kollege International School
The Managing Director of the State Transport Company, Nana Akomea who was a special guest at the program said the model of training used by the school was worth replicating especially in public schools where academic standards are said to be generally low compared to the performance of private schools.
He commended the school for investing resources in providing the children with a sound educational foundation.
Justice Emile Short
Justice Emile Short, a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) told Citi News, quality education was the best investment parents could give to their children.
He bemoaned the quality of education offered in public schools and called for the inclusion of ethical and moral training in schools to raise students of integrity.
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
