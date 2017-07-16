TOP STORIES
Cabinet approves proposal for concrete road construction
Cabinet has accepted and approved a proposal by the Ghana Charismatic Bishops' Conference for the government to build concrete roads in the country.
This was revealed by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who said the first pilot for the construction will be done on the Tema Steel Works road.
According to him, the government believes constructing concrete roads will save the country from incurring an extra cost as compared to the construction of asphalt and bitumen roads.
The Ghana Charismatic Bishops' Conference earlier this year in a document it said was God's prophetic word to Ghana proposed among other things that government moved away from the construction of asphaltic roads to concrete roads which were cost effective and more durable.
It also urged the government to increase road tolls to a flat rate of $1 as an effective measure of raising revenue for various road projects in the country.
The Vice President, Dr. Bawumia who took a keen interest in the proposal said at the dedication of a Harvest International Ministries temple in Accra on Saturday, July 15 that government has held many discussions on the matter and has involved Parliament for the discussion.
He added that cabinet took a decision last week to make the country move away from asphalt roads the construction of concrete roads.
“Why is it that we are not building our roads with concrete and rather doing all this asphalt, bitumen stuff which gets washed away after about 2 seasons. If you look at Tema motorway which was built with concrete, and it is lasting almost 50 years. We started that discussion, it is a simple idea but full of wisdom. I checked and realized that in India, they have the policy to build only concrete road and it works out to be cheaper. We have been discussing this as recently as last week in Parliament”.
“Cabinet did decide last week that we should move towards concrete roads as a country and they are going to do the Tema steel works roads as the pilot roads for concrete roads in this country,” Dr. Bawumia said.
The Vice President had earlier given an indication that government will seriously consider the suggestion at a similar address at Lighthouse Chapel's 2017 Good Friday Miracle Service in April this year.
He said, “We will consider doing this and it will be transformational because as for laying concrete, we can all do it in Ghana. You don't need to get anybody to come and lay concrete for you. Any mason from any village can come and lay the concrete and go on.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia has commended the Church in the country for their various efforts in helping the government provide quality education and healthcare to citizens.
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
