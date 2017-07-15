TOP STORIES
Ensign College of Public Health holds congregation
Kpong (E/R), July 15, GNA - Ensign College of Public Health at the weekend graduated 46 students in Master of Public Health with a call on the students to impact positively with the knowledge acquired to improve health care delivery.
The ceremony was the second congregation since the establishment of the college after pursuing a two-year Master of Public Health degree programme.
A speech read on behalf of Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister of Health commended the College for complementing government's efforts in training public health practitioners, saying government would support institutions that promote community health and the provision of medical care.
The Minister noted that it was imperative to take care in planning and operationalising private institutions so that resources invested would provide meaningful returns in a form of enhanced scholarship and a contribution of competent professionals to the workforce.
He said both developing and developed countries were increasingly recognising that health systems must be based on an effective foundation of public health to be affordable, sustainable and effective.
Mr Manu commended the College for making the institution the only specialised private tertiary University dedicated to the advancement of public health practice in the country and beyond.
He urged the graduates to demonstrate good public health practices and work within the limits of their competence and seek and consult with other colleagues to improve efficiency in their field of work.
'You are to safeguard and protect the health and wellbeing of people, with particular attention to vulnerable groups within your community. You must ensure that standards of practice justify the public's interest in your work and in the wider public health profession', he added.
H urged the graduates to be an instrument of change and engage members of community to promote healthy lifestyles.
Professor Stephen C. Alder, President of Ensign College of Public Health said the vision of the College was to be a distinguished, standard-bearing institution for developing public health leaders to engage communities to promote healthy lifestyles.
He said since the establishment of the College, it had strived to make substantial contributions to improving community health and well-being across the globe by developing community-oriented public health professionals and advancing the science of public health.
Prof Alder posited that the College strived for excellence and innovation in education, research and service guided by ethical principles in teaching, research and practice.
He said it was incumbent on all stakeholders to develop strategies that would ensure that all had access to the health resources needed to stay healthy and well and stop the worldwide effects of diseases like malaria, HIV and AIDS, pneumonia and tuberculosis.
Prof Alder urged the graduates to see problems as opportunities and work hard to find solutions to those challenges in the health care system.
Ms Sylvia Kesewa Ofori emerged the overall best graduating student, while Mrs Josephine Amankwah won the best project work on the topic 'Mobile phone sexting and self-esteem among Senior High School students in Tema Metropolis in Greater Accra District of Ghana'.
Mr Kwame Asiemoah Junior won the community service award.
Ms Ofori thanked management of the College and all who helped for her achievement and pledged to work assiduously to implement the skills and knowledge gained to influence change in public health delivery.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
