Accra Technical University celebrates World Youth Skills Day
By Julius K. Satsi/ Ernestina S. Asante
Accra, July 15, GNA - The Accra Technical University (ATU) on Saturday joined the world to celebrate this year's World Youth Skills Day on the theme: 'Development to Improve Youth Employment'.
To mark the commemoration of the day, there was a three-day national skills exhibition programme by all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country.
Mr Zogblah Theophilus Tetteh, the Coordinator of Occupational Standards at the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) said the annual celebration was to inform governments to implement pragmatic interventions to support hands-on job creation.
Mr Tetteh noted that the day was designated by the United Nations to generate greater awareness on the importance of technical education and the development of other relevant skills for the development of global and national economies.
He indicated that the maiden edition of the Skills exhibition had come to stay, urging all other TVET institutions to collaborate with the Association of Ghana Industries as well as other stakeholders to tap into it to give meaning to skills development.
Mr Tetteh said TVET was a 'must' developmental area to focus the energy of the country on because of its enormous significance to industrialising the economy and its potentials to serve as a catalyst for job creation.
He said TVET was concurrent to a nation's productivity and competitiveness by preparing for a vocation or specialised occupations.
Mr Tetteh noted: 'For sustainable development to take place, significant investment must be made in upgrading the skills of the youth workforce.
Ghana needs TVET to grow more industries and create jobs for the youth and for secured future'.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Shadrachlina Akotuah, a final year student of Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management department of ATU, who also had the opportunity to exhibit, expressed excitement for being part of the maiden edition of the national youth skills exhibition.
Ms Akotuah said: 'The exhibition has given us the opportunity to showcase what we have learnt over the last three years and I hope this programme will continue.'
GNA
