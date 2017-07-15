TOP STORIES
JCE begins courses in Early Childhood and French education
Kumasi, July 15, GNA - The Jackson College of Education (JCE), Ghana's Premier accredited private college of education, specialising in distance education, is to introduce two new academic courses in Early Childhood and French Education.
Mrs Theodosia Jackson, Principal of the College, said the programmes would commence in the 2017/18 academic year, and is being fashioned out to make the study of French, in particular, accessible to all.
Introduction of the early childhood education programme, she stressed, was also structured to build the capacity of teachers in giving proper academic foundation to pupils.
Mrs Jackson, who was addressing the fifth graduation ceremony of the College, in Kumasi on Saturday, said the authorities were determined to introduce demand-driven courses relevant to the socio-economic growth of the country.
In all, 2, 334 trainee teachers passed out and were awarded Diploma in Basic Education through Distance Learning.
The certificates were jointly awarded by the JCE and the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).
Master Abraham Korang of the Berekum Campus of the JCE, emerged the overall best graduating teacher, and his cumulative assessment grades were considered as the best so far in the history of the institution.
Since its commencement in 2009, the College had produced over 6, 000 teachers, with some of them serving in the remotest parts of the country.
Mrs Jackson indicated that with its 30 learning centres dotted nationwide, JCE trainee teachers go through carefully-structured and learner-oriented distance education programmmes tailored around the Ghana Education Service's (GES) approved courses.
These are facilitated by interactive modules and week-end face-to-face sessions designed for the convenience of the students.
The Principal said opportunities available to students included; the Student Loan Trust Fund, scholarship scheme initiated by the Jackson Foundation, as well as enrolment unto the National Service Scheme.
Approval, she said, had been given by the GES for graduates of the College to be posted to both public and private schools in order to offer their services to the nation.
Oumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, in a speech read on his behalf, disclosed that the Otumfuo Charity Foundation had so far given scholarship to more than 2, 500 brilliant-but-needy students to pursue their educational careers.
He lauded Professor and Mrs Jackson for setting up the College, and hoped it would create access to the youth to undertake careers in teaching.
GNA
By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
