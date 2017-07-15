TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Immigration Service rescues 150 ladies from traffickers
The Ghana immigration Service has rescued some 150 girls from human traffickers along the countries border post.
The service embarked on the rescue mission few weeks ago.
Ghana has been identified as one of the countries in the world with a high rate of human trafficking.
Analysts have predicted that the situation if not checked may lead to a cut in aid from major foreign donors.
Speaking to Citi News, the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi said his outfit will intensify its operations to check the menace.
“About travelling outside the country, especially to this gulf region, for now within the three regions we have intercepted one hundred and fifty girls ranging between the ages of eighteen to twenty eight attempting to travel outside the country.”
According to Kwame Asuah Takyi, as part of initiatives to clamp down trafficking, the service is strengthening its security along the country's borders which is yielding results.
“Our officers and men are on the ground; we've been taking risk to protect of our boarders making sure these ladies are not sent out. Yesterday, four were even brought from Aflao,” he added.
This comes in the back of Government's GHc1.5 million allocation to the Human Trafficking Secretariate under the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection to fight such cases in the country and protect victims from exploitation.
The sector minister, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba said her outfit will not relent until the activity was reduced drastically.
–
By: Melvin Clottey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
