First Lady donates to school for the deaf and blind
Pupils from the school for the deaf and blind in Mampong and Akropong in the Eastern Region were overwhelmed with gratitude when First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the institutions.
The items which included mattresses, dining tables and chairs, sanitary pads, clothes and provisions were to help the two institutions give better care to the children.
Receiving the items on behalf of Mampong School for the Deaf, the Assistant Headmaster, Goodluck Akufo Kpeli said the school was grateful for the kind gesture by the first lady.
According to him, although some challenges faced by the institution will be addressed by the donation, the completion of a dormitory block will help to admit more physically challenged persons into the school. He also appealed for a new generator set to help the pupils communicate through sign language at night.
“The completion of the dormitory block will help ease congestion in our dormitories. We will also need government to help construct a vocational block to help accommodate the long list of students who are seeking admission. Also, the construction of an assembly hall complex with Information Communication and Technology (ICT) centre and administration block. Finally, a stand by generator is needed by the school since the existing one has broken down beyond repairs.”
On her part, the headmistress of Akropong School for the Blind Mahela Narh urged government to take more interest in the affairs of such institutions as the most vulnerable are found there.
According to her, the uncompleted nature of the school's wall allows recalcitrant people to stroll in and out of the school, increasing theft and causing fear and panic among the blind students.
She however, thank the first lady for keeping an earlier promise to the school and donating the over 300 mattresses which will bring an end to the issue of bed bugs.
Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo on her part assured the two institutions of her continuous support through her Rebecca foundation project.
“I have heard all the challenges you face here and I have come to address a few of them. I know it hasn't been easy. The education system has a lot of challenges and so this government has promised to address a whole lot of them.Giving time, things will be better for you here. We will make sure that the government helps you out so you can bringout young men and women who will contribute to society.”
“I know that is possible, that you as deaf and blind students can achieve a lot in your life for our country and so under my Rebecca foundation I have come to help you today and I promise to also try and help with the long list of demand I have been given. We will try and address them one at a time. So today I have brought this and tomorrow I will bring something else,” she added.
–
By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana
