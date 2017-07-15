TOP STORIES
Fidelity bank grows agent network
Largest privately owned Ghanaian bank, Fidelity Bank has expanded its agent network to make its services readily available to all customers and potential customers of the Bank.
Under its Agency Banking Division, the Bank currently has over one thousand Agents across the ten (10) regions of Ghana.
Fidelity Bank has also upgraded its Agent Management System (AMS) with an advanced technology which allows for easy upgrade periodically to constantly improve the system.
Commenting on the improved Agency Banking module, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden noted that the new and improved platform would serve all of the Bank's customers and not only Smart Account holders.
“One of the new features of Fidelity Agency Banking is that all customers of Fidelity Bank can use the services of an Agent.
Customers can perform a host of transactions at the Agent point such as cash deposit, cash withdrawal, balance enquiry, airtime top-up, mini statement request, local currency funds transfer and Fidelity money transfer.
“In the coming months, we hope to roll out even more services that our Agents can undertake. Debit card request, cheque book request, inter-bank transfers, TV license payment, airline ticket payment, remittances, DSTV and ECG bill payments will all be available at our Agents, Mr. Baiden added.
The over one thousand Agents are all mapped or supported by a Fidelity Bank branch.
Unlike previously when Agents received assistance from the Agency network team at the Head Office only, now all Agents have been linked to the nearest Fidelity Bank branch where they can channel their challenges for prompt redress.
In its quest to be a world class bank, and in line with its mandate of giving customers a pleasurable experience at all of its Agents, Fidelity Bank has invested heavily in the training of these Agents and their shop attendants. Mr. Baiden noted that they want the customer experience to be the same everywhere.
Fidelity Bank was issued its universal banking license on June 28 2006, making Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the 22nd bank to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673).
The Bank was also authorized by the Bank of Ghana to undertake Agency Banking in 2013.
Fidelity Bank is the 2015 Bank of the year and was adjudged the Most Socially Responsible Bank in Ghana for two consecutive years. The Bank was also named the Bank of the year, 2016 by the Banker's Publication, promoted by the Financial Times of London.
Fidelity Bank was also adjudged the Bank of the year 2016 at the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Finance African Banking Awards.
Credit: Fidelity bank
