Southern Command wins 'Ex-Tigers' Path 2017'
Akim Achiase (E/R), July 15, GNA - The Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces has emerged winners in the 'Ex-Tigers' Path 2017' competition held at the Achiase Jungle Warfare in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.
The Central Command placed second and the Support Services Brigade came third. They were awarded certificates and trophies.
The biennial four-day competition draws military personnel from the Central Command, Northern Command, Southern Command, the Navy, Air Force and the Support Services Brigade to compete in marksmanship, improvised river crossing, raid, obstacles crosses, among other drills.
The competition took place in the forest within the catchment areas of the Achiase Jungle Warfare School.
Madam Cynthia Awoaki of the Northern Command was adjudged the overall best female contestant.
The media partners of the Ex-Tigers' Path 2017 comprising the Ghana News Agency, GHOne TV, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Akyemansa FM, Weaverex, Angel TV and others were given certificates of appreciation.
Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence in an address congratulated the military personnel for their hard work and endurance during the competition and urged them to keep it on for the years ahead.
Brigadier General Moses Aryee, the Army Training Commander called for adequate logistics to train the military personnel.
Dasebere Gyeni-Kenten II, the Chief of Achiase and his elders graced the occasion.
The Ex-Tigers' Path was instituted in 1991 by a former Commandant of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS).
GNA
