TOP STORIES
How can I believe in God when just last week I got my tongue caught in the roller of an electric typewriter?By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
32 Police Officers graduates at Winneba Staff College
Winneba (C/R) July 15, GNA - Mr David Asante-Apeatu Inspector General of Police has reminded Senior Police Officers that a lot more was needed of them to achieve the vision of making the service a world class institution.
This he said would include; upholding the principles of democratic policing and employing internationally recognized best practices in all their operations.
You are therefore to champion this vision with all your might, since you have the support of the Police administration including logistics.
Mr Asante-Apeatu stated this in a speech delivered on his behalf by Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Kofi Boakye Director-General Research and Planning at the closing ceremony of a five-week Senior Command Course 4/2017 at the Ghana Police Service Command and Staff College, Winneba.
The 32 participants were made up of; Chief Superintendents and Superintendents drawn from various Divisions, units and the Headquarters.
They were educated on topics; such as Police Operational Strategies, Police Investigations, Emerging Security Issues and National Security Architecture, Police management and the fight against Terrorism with special emphases on Nigeria police force's experience in fighting Boko Haram, Child friendly Policing, Ethical issues in crime investigations and mob action.
The IGP said corruption had over the years tainted the image of the service, which they needed to cleanse in the eyes of right thinking Ghanaians and beyond.
He lamented that the service had over the years ranked high in the corruption index in the country.
'This perception may hold for the actions and inactions of few misguided, undisciplined officers, but cannot be said to be true of every policeman, and fighting corruption in the service should be the concern of all officers especially Commanders at all levels'.
He emphasised that the Police College and other Institutions would continue to train and churn out some of the best men and women comparable with all other professionals anywhere.
'We have allowed the few bad ones to taint the service with their indiscretions and it was about time we rose up and demonstrated leadership to our staff and insisted on strict discipline, responsible and accountable behaviour that could earn us respect and cooperation of the public we serve.'
He advised the participants to deploy all the sharpened managerial, operational and administrative skills they had acquired at the college to the benefit of their communities they served.
The Officers were given certificates of merit and participation. GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News