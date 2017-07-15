TOP STORIES
EPA service personnel educate students on environmental issues
Accra, July 15, GNA - The 2016/2017 National Service personnel of the Environmental Protection Agency have embarked on a sensitisation drive to educate students of Weija Municipal Assembly Basic School and Junior High School on environmental issues.
The 60 service personnel extended the education to the Weija Presby School, planted trees and interacted with the community on the need to protect and manage the environment from destruction.
The students numbered over 500 were educated on personal hygiene and the need to ensure clean environment both at school and home.
Mr Eric Ansah, Chairman of the Team said the project was initiated in 2014 as part of a project for national service personnel to educate and create awareness on environmental issues in the country.
He noted that awareness creation of environmental issues from the basic schools helped the students to appreciate and understand the importance of observing good environmental practices.
Mr Ansah said it was imperative for students to be equipped with environmental education for future challenges, as well as grow the next generation of conservation leaders.
He said environmental education was important because it engaged students in learning, and encouraged them to pursue careers in environmental and natural resources.
Mr Ansah commended authorities for inculcating environmental studies into the school curriculum since it helped students to transfer their knowledge into positive environmental action in their schools and communities.
He observed that environmental degradation was caused by human beings and usually started at the local level but would escalate to national and global problems if immediate solutions were ignored.
He said starting the education with the children was critical because they were more receptive to change and likely to acquire the needed skills for environmental management.
The team donated books, set of pencils and pens, water and waste bins to schools to facilitate teaching and ensure proper sanitation practices.
Mr Kodan Takyi, Headmaster of Weija MA Basic School commended the team for the initiative, saying it would help inculcate the habit of environmental protection in schools.
He appealed to authorities to fence the school to prevent encroachment of the land.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
