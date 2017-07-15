modernghana logo

We are undergoing restructuring - GES Director

GNA
3 minutes ago | Education

Accra, July 15, GNA - Mr Samuel Ntow, the Director for Private Schools in the Ghana Education Service (GES) has said plans were underway to strengthen the operations of the Service to make it more responsive to the changing educational needs.

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting organised by the USAID Partnership for Education/Learning on improving the reading habits of pupils, Mr Ntow said the GES had started restructuring and strengthening its activities in order to produce responsible and self-reliant citizens for the country.

'GES is in the process of restructuring its operations to be in line with the educational policy initiatives and programmes of government.

'The Curriculum and Research Development Division and the Teacher Education Division (TED), for instance, have now been merged with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and the National Teaching Council (NTC) respectively to facilitate the production of good-quality instructional materials and teachers for our schools and institutions', he said.

Dr Guitele Nicoleau, the Chief of Party for USAID Partnership for Education/Learning said her agency would continue to support government to provide quality education through reading to its citizens.

'We will continue to work with other stakeholders to improve performance in the teaching and learning of literacy in the early grades of formal education in the country', she said.

The USAID Partnership for Education/Learning is a five-year activity aimed at improving the reading habits of approximately 1.1 million kindergarten and lower primary pupils in 100 districts in Ghana.

GNA

