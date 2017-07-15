modernghana logo

Mallam Market dump site; a threat to traders, buyers [Report]

CitiFMonline
32 minutes ago | General News

Hundreds of Ghanaians who trade at the Mallam market in Accra risk serious health implications if nothing is done about the illegal landfill site located in the market.

Market women there as well as customers seem to be battling with the bad odor, but city authorities in charge of keeping the city clean have not paid any attention to the situation.

Citi News’ Philip Nii Lartey who filed a report from the same location a month ago, returned to report on the latest development.

Click below for the full report:


By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

