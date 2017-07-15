TOP STORIES
Sports journalists mourn Christopher Opoku [Photos]
Scores of Ghanaians within the sports fraternity on Saturday thronged the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to pay their last respect to their colleague, Christopher Opoku, who passed away some three months ago.
Benjamin Nketsia [Left], Sports Journalist at Citi FM Some of the sports journalists included Karl Tuffuor, Sammy Bartels, Veronica Commey, Nathan Quao, Benjamin Nketsia among others.
Nathan Quao, Sports Journalist with Citi FM
Christopher Opoku passed away on May 10, 2017 in a London hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Hundreds of Ghanaians made up of family, friends and well-wishers also attended the funeral service held at the KNUST campus to mourn the beloved icon.
About Christopher Opoku
He started as the host of a gospel show on Luv FM, a station based in Kumasi where he was student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
Chris then evolved to become one of Ghana's known sports journalists. He worked with Asempa FM and Power FM before it was re-branded Starr FM.
On both stations, he hosted their morning sports shows.
Veronica Commey [R] For several years he worked with Accra-based Metro TV before joining Citi FM for a brief period.
In 2013, he was appointed General Manager of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), and he worked with the entity until 2014 when he resigned.
He was named Best Football Commentator and Best Football Journalist (PLB) in 2008 and 2009.
Aside his work as a sports broadcaster, he had a strong passion for music, and he was heavily involved in running the music department of his church.
He will be remembered as a dedicated, passionate and very lively person and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Christopher Opoku is survived by a wife and three children.
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
Photos by: Lauretta Timah
