modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nigeria: Strange Bees Ransack Lapai Central Mosque

Usman Mohammed
41 minutes ago | Nigeria

The residents of Lapai local government of Niger State observe the Juma'ah weekly prayers in a mixed feeling as bees attacked the mosque while the faithful were praying (Salat).

According to the eye witness, the incident occurred at exactly 2:20PM and left many people injured.

The bees were said to have made a secret portion of the mosque their abode.

While some unknown children throws stones at the bees. The Central Mosque usually has the Emir of Lapai as well as Chief Iman of Lapai and other prominent personalities.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nigeria

TOP STORIES

Ghana set to promote agricultural production through science

13 hours ago

Immigration Service rescues 150 ladies from traffickers

15 hours ago

quot-img-1Failure is the gate to success.

By: Amos Abeyie , hambu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line