Nigeria: Strange Bees Ransack Lapai Central Mosque
The residents of Lapai local government of Niger State observe the Juma'ah weekly prayers in a mixed feeling as bees attacked the mosque while the faithful were praying (Salat).
According to the eye witness, the incident occurred at exactly 2:20PM and left many people injured.
The bees were said to have made a secret portion of the mosque their abode.
While some unknown children throws stones at the bees. The Central Mosque usually has the Emir of Lapai as well as Chief Iman of Lapai and other prominent personalities.
