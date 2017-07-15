TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Government To Introduce New Telecom Policy
The Deputy Minister of Communications, Nenyi George Andah, has hinted that government has taken steps to revise the existing Telecom regulatory policy with the view of introducing new policy document to improve service delivery in the country.
He indicated that this will give direction to the regulator, the National Communications Authority to roll out plans to improve broadband access and services in line with the digitization plans of Government and support the players in the sector to extend and improve services at reduced costs.
The Deputy Minister said this at the opening ceremony of the 4th TECH 360 Summit, 7th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) and the 2nd Africa Information Technology and Telecoms Awards under theme, “Promoting Africa’s Digital Economy,” organised by Instinct Wave in Accra.
Mr. George Andah indicated that TECH 360 Africa Summit, has since its inception, provided a unique platform for front-runners of the telecom industry to share experiences and build strong networks.
According to him, this year’s summit is focusing on promoting Africa’s Digital Economy and highlighting the constraints and opportunities in the expansive ICT sector across Africa perfectly fit to the vision of President Akufo-Addo.
He added that Government of Ghana through his Ministry is working actively to increase the use of ICT in the delivery of services in the public sector.
Mr. Andah noted that they in line will be producing an e-Government strategy paper to guide government’s approach to the digitisation and eService delivery.
He emphasized that Government through NITA has invested in a Tier 3 Data Centre.
“Government needs to ensure its systems are available, online and adequately protected in the face of an increase in cybercrime and for this reason, NITA is coordinating to centralise all public sector data in this secure Data Centre,” the Deputy Minister intimated.
Towards the fight against cyber crime, Mr. Andah posited that the Ministry has put together a holistic National CyberSecurity policy and strategy document that will ensure that appropriate defence against cyber-crime and deterrence against cyber criminals are in place to provide protection for digital services.
He stressed that the strategy will provide leadership in the fight against cybercrime and also increase cyber security awareness and capacity within the public and private sectors.
The CEO of Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said the Summit will provide an adequate platform to facilitate processes and policies that will sharpen the future of IT in Africa and thus make it become focal in a connected world.
