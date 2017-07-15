TOP STORIES
Westerned culture is destroying west African cultureBy: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
All Ambassadors Are Errand Boys—Ambassador Victor Smith
Ghana's Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has asserted that if the post of an Ambassador-at-Large is seen as that of an errand boy of the President then all Ambassadors are automatically errand boys.
According to him, since the job of an Ambassador is to represent one's country in another country, their mandate is to follow the directives of the President hence if the post of an Ambassador-at-Large is seen as that of an errand boy then all Ambassadors are errand boys.
He made this assertion after President Akufo -Addo on Monday July 10, 2017 released a list of 22 Ambassadors who amongst them is the five-time Presidential candidate for the People's National Convention (PNC) Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama to the position of an Ambassador-at-Large.
Among the many people deliberating on his new position is the Founder and Flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga who has likened the Ambassadorial post of Edward Mahama as that of an errand boy and a position too low for Dr. Mahama.
However, Ambassador Victor Smith as he is affectionately called in an interview with Akwasi Boateng host of "Maakye" educative show on Hot93.9fm, said he doesn't see the reason why people are reading meanings to the fact that the President has appointed Dr. Mahama as an Ambassador-at-Large since it is the Prerogative of the President to do so.
"An Ambassador is a representative and it is in the Prerogative of the President to appoint someone as an Ambassador-at-Large with special duties and as such, he can just be given an assignment by the President to represent the country in another countries without any boundaries since he was not assigned to a particular country and i do not see anything wrong in that.
...If the post of an Ambassador-at-Large is seen as that of an errand boy, then all Ambassadors are errand boys because Ambassadors work for their country on the directives of their President in another country just as Ministers of State, they all follow the directives of the President." He stated.
He concluded by advising Politicians to be bold and make certain decision that will be beneficial to the country.
"He made the decision himself to accept the appointment the President has given to him and as a politician, I think you should be bold to make some decisions of yours and if the time comes for you to defend that decision you do that so I don't see anything wrong with it personally if he[Edward Mahama] can help in building this country, I think it is a decision he took for himself and for Ghana if I may put it that way." He added.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Headlines