TOP STORIES
Experience is a function of tested and proven knowledge over a period of time.By: OSEI OWUSU-AGYEMAN
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
GCB Records Block Trade To End The Week
Accra, July 15, CDA Consult – The GCB recorded a block trade in its shares with no price change; in effect the benchmarks Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)-Composite Index inched up by 0.1 per cent to close at 2,037.4 points. The GSE-FSI also inched up by 1,899.3 points.
Starwin Products Limited gained by 50 per cent to close at GHc0.03 per share, whilst HFC Bank edged by 7.7 per cent to close at GHc0.70 per share.
Volume traded was 292,931 shares and these were valued at GHc1,327,992.40, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Friday indicated.
Nordea Capital Investment Stock Expert market wrap indicated that the mood for most of the sessions throughout the month remained buoyant, as investors exited overvalued stocks in exchange for long-term quality plays.
On the balance, bulls had the numerical advantage, tipping the index towards optimism.
The GSE-Composite Index consequently closed the month up by 2.3 per cent on a month-on-month basis to settle at a year-to-date return of 16.3 per cent.
The bourse continues on optimistic trend as agribusiness firm, Benso Oil Palm Plantation recorded the highest gain for the month; advancing by 23.6 per cent to close at GHc4.40 per share. This represents a 117 per cent capital appreciation on the stock.
According to the Nordea Capital Investment Expert the bank holding company, ETI advanced by 18.2 per cent to close at GHc0.13 per share. ETI was given approval to recapitalise to the tune of USD 400 million by shareholders.
UT Bank gained 16.7 per cent to GHc0.07 per share.
The foremost indigenous oil marketing company Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) which has seen renewed investor interest in the stock rose by
13.3 per cent to close the month at GHc1.87 per share.
CAL and HFC added 10.4 per cent and 10 per cent each to their values, closing at GHc0.85 and GHc0.55 per share apiece.
Aluminium manufacturer, Aluworks also climbed 6.7 per cent to close at GHc0.16 per share and Standard Chartered went up by 6 per cent to reach a year high of GHc17.04 per share.
Fan Milk Limited rounded off the list, it edged by 2.5 per cent to GHc11.82 per share.
On the flip side, SIC Insurance declined by 15.4 per cent to lead the laggards for the month; it closed at GHc0.11 per share; Auto dealer, Mechanical Lloyd dropped 9.1 per cent to GHc0.10 per share and ACCESS dipped by 5 per cent to GHc3.80 per share.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
CDA Consult provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance