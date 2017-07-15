TOP STORIES
Edward Mahama Was Running The 2016 Campaign From His Clinic Base—PNC
The National Organizer of People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr. Desmond Twumasi Ntow, says their 2016 Flag-bearer, Dr. Edward Mahama only run his 2016 national campaign in his Dome based clinic yet expecting to win the elections.
He was reacting to Dr. Edward Mahama’s acquisition that the national executives of the PNC did not support him during the 2016 elections hence his abysmal performance at the polls.
According to the renowned gynecologist, it was evidently clear that some of his own national executives worked against him during the campaign at a time he had given his all for the PNC.
However, speaking to Awake News’ Korsi Senyo in an interview, Mr. Twumasi Ntow rublish Dr. Mahama’s claims adding that he (Dr. Mahama) was part of the reasons why the PNC was even disqualified at the beginning of the election.
Mr. Ntow said, their flag-bear, whiles he should have collaborated with the party executives to get his forms endorsed he (Dr. Mahama) put his nomination forms in his clinic and brought them later at the last hours.
According to him, when they picked the presidential nomination forms, the party leadership met and suggested to Dr. Mahama that the party’s organizing structures must tour the country to get the forms endorsed. A suggestion he said Dr. Mahama told them he will consider and get back to them but never returned until about 5days to the closing of the nominations before he (Dr. Mahama) brought the forms from his car for them to go and endorse.
“When he finally brought the forms from his car, we had to rush with things coupled with lack of funds. So why will he turn around now saying we did not support him”
This is coming at the backdrop when President Akufo-Addo has announced the appointment of Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama on Monday, July 10, 2017, as ambassador at-large. His portfolio, Ambassador at Large, was granted him at an event held at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Monday, July 10, 2017.
Mr. Ntow said their leader’s appointment came as a huge surprise to the party leadership because he has not consulted or informed them just like the attitude he (Dr. Mahama) posed during the 2016 election to run a one man show campaign in his clinic.
Responding to the question from Korsi Senyo that if the party has regretted voting out Mr. Hasan Ayariga, this is what the National Organizer has to say:
“Infact, with Dr. Mahama’s experience in the party, we never knew things could go this way. Most of the party members really regretted voting out Hasan Ayariga at the congress.”
