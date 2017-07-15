TOP STORIES
Lifestyle is addictive,it is what you learn and practice that you become.By: LILY CUDJOE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Believe And Not Doubt
"But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind".
[James 1:6] NIV
One thing that can lead you away from your potential and God's awesome plan for your life is your emotions.
Emotions are natural tendencies. But often, people allow their circumstances to dictate their emotions and thoughts instead of the Word of God.
When we allow our situations to dictate our emotions and are moved by what we see or experience, it creates a space for doubt and fear to operate.
When we allow doubt and fear we become unstable.
The way you feel today has little to do with what God is actually doing in your life.
Be strong and prepare yourself to embrace the good plan God through Christ Jesus has for you.
Prayer
Lord Jesus I set my focus on you.
Confession
God, you are my redeemer.
Whatsapp WordDigest page #: +233246646694
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article