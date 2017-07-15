modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Anderson finishes off South Africa for 335 in second Test

AFP
1 hour ago | South Africa
England's James Anderson (2L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Morne Morkel (R), his fifth wicket of the innings on the second day of the second Test at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, central England on July 15, 2017. By Anthony Devlin (AFP)
England's James Anderson (2L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Morne Morkel (R), his fifth wicket of the innings on the second day of the second Test at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, central England on July 15, 2017. By Anthony Devlin (AFP)

Nottingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - James Anderson took all South Africa's remaining four wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 335 on the second day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

The Proteas resumed on 309 for six but added just 26 runs in 6.2 overs before they were dismissed.

Anderson's spell of four wickets for four runs in 16 balls meant they were all out barely half an hour into the day's play.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker finished with overall figures of five for 72 in 23.2 overs -- Anderson's 22nd haul of five or more wickets in a Test innings and seventh at Trent Bridge.

England lead the four-match series 1-0 after a 211-run victory in the first Test at Lord's last week.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More South Africa

TOP STORIES

Parliament Gets Busy With 5 New Bills

4 hours ago

Death Of Prof Mills: Was There A Cover-Up? Family Wants Investigation

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Fight with your Strength, NOT with Other,s weakness.Because ,....True SUCCESS lies in your effort.....NOT in other,s defeat.

By: Ernest Yeboah-Afari. quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line