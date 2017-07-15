TOP STORIES
Parliament Petitioned Over Astronomical Hike In University Of Ghana 2017/18 Academic And Residential Facilty Fees
We the undersigned students of the University Of Ghana write to register our deepest revulsion and dissatisfaction with regard to the proposed 2017/2018 academic and residential facility user fees; and further pray that you activate the powers of your office and that of parliament to instruct a re-examination of the inconvenient burden that has brought to bear on the pauperised student.
Highly plausible and reliable information emanating from The Dean of Students Affairs of the institution indicate that, barring any downward adjustment by the academic board before whom the proposed fees is pending ratification; students of the prestigious institution would in all likelihood pay the rather exorbitant fees this academic year.
Also, there exists a glaring certitude that should no charitable intervention come from your end as the leader of the august House of Parliament of Ghana and from no other quarters, far many students shall be left with no other alternative than to defer their academic programmes due to a downright incapability to pay. Sir, It is prudent we unassumingly draw your attention to the perpetual economic difficulty that the average student of the University Of Ghana is in.
We also owe it a responsibility to remind you of the insecurity South Africa suffered as a result of 10.5% increment in fees in the country which triggered the aggressive fees must fall campaign. Residential facility user fees alone has this year at the University of Ghana experienced an average increment of about 14% and a burden of academic fees has also increases considerably high.
Ghanaian students are of disciplined and refined disposition and should not be invited to traverse the path of the South African students. In addition to the yearly payment of our fees, keeping body and soul together within the premises of the University is outrageously pricey and unbearable.
It is hypothetical imperative we state ipso facto that, despite the 60: 30 payment plan granted; a large chunk of students are left with the obnoxious option of course deferrence. We therefore pray your office and the Parliament of Ghana in entirety to step in and rectify the situation for the poor student. In the exercise of maximum convenience therefore, we propose the following:
1. That you actuate the sacred laws of Ghana by initiating a process that will lead to the presentation of the fees schedule before Parliament for scrutiny.
2. That a comprehensive justification for the roof-hitting fees in the face of declining inflation is addended to such a presentation in the august House. 3. That consequently, on the basis of the comprehensivw justification, a rejection of the fees in entirety is established or an instruction is issued for a downward review.
The right to Education is a fundamental right enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana. Article 25 (1) asserts the need for the State to work towards achieving a universal free education. It reads, “higher education shall be made equally accessible to all on the basis of capacity, by every appropriate means, and in particular, by progressive introduction of free education”.
The University of Ghana has over the years in aversion to this constitutional provision been making education overly progressively expensive. It is rather beffudling over the years that our very adept legislators in parliament look on unconcerned as this constitutional provision is blatantly disregarded, ignored and breached.
Sir, It is time parliament is a departure of this unpleasant new normal. It is your time to reposition parliament to assume its rightful place in the approval of fees of public universities. In conclusion sir, we wish to state categorically that the fees is ungenerously outrageous and for that matter many are those whose education would be truncated if you do not intervene. We are hoping to hear well from you soon. Thank You.
Signed:
LEAD PETITIONERS
Abdallah Abdul Matin
Daniel Bakamora
Ananpansah Isaac
