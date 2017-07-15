TOP STORIES
Engage Parents To Promote Discipline In Schools—GES
Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged school authorities to intensify their engagements with parents and stakeholders on how to instill discipline in schools.
Speaking at a ceremony to present some supplementary books to Ansaru-Deen Islamic Basic School at Sukura, near Dansoman, in Accra, Mr. Amoah said it was disheartening to see pupils play at home and indulge in illicit activities.
He said students had resort to smoking, drinking and gambling when they were supposed to be in school, and urged that “School authorities should extensively engage parents and stakeholders over how to fight the rising cases of indiscipline which have hit hard our schools in recent times.”
“It is an act of indiscipline to be absent from school for no good reason. Dodging school and classes on such days like Fridays is not just a bad attitude but also against the teachings of God.
As pupils, you should respect your parents, teachers and other people so that they will continue to give you good education and for you to become great leaders in future”, he said.
Mr. SibaSalifuShakibu, the Head-teacher of the school, thanked the PRO for his gesture and appealed for more resources to help the school to provide quality educationand training to its pupils.
