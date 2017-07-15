TOP STORIES
Jomoro Assembly Rejects Eric Muah As DCE
The Jomoro District Assembly of the Western Region, July 12, 2017, has for the second time rejected the nomination of Mr Eric Muah as District Chief Executive (DCE).
In an election organised by the Jomoro District Electoral Officer,Mr Isaac Ano Otoo and witnessed by Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the DCE nominee failed to get the required two-thirds votes of the assembly members as stated by law.
Out of the 48 Assembly Members present, 26 voted YES for the nominee, while 22 voted NO against him.
Mr Eric Muah suffered a similar fate in May 9 this year, when 25 Assembly Members approved his nomination, while 23 rejected it.
However, with the nominee securing 54%, he has automatically qualified to be voted on the position for the third time at a date to be announced later by the Electoral Commission.
Earlier in a speech by the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie appealed through the traditional authorities present to impress upon the Assembly Members to give the nominee the mantle to bring his experience to bear on the development of the District.
He further asked them to unite and resist the temptations of being misled by people, since that had the potential to retard development.
The Regional Minister also went on his knees to beg the Assembly Members to forgive the nominee if he has done something wrong to anybody and confirm him but the Minister's appeal fell on deaf ears.
Earlier on, the Western Regional Minister appealed to Assembly Members to meet him in close door for five minutes for some deliberation but the Assembly Members denied him the opportunity.
After the declaration of the result, the Western Regional Minister expressed his displeasure indicating that the Assembly Members have the democratic right to reject the President's nominee. He added, "I'm going to inform the President about what has happened here".
After the rejection of the DCE nominee, many people including some of the chiefs present spoke to Daniel Kaku (freelance journalist) and expressed their disappointment at the failure of Mr Eric Muah to get the nod despite leadership skills and his in-depth knowledge of local governance.
As a result, the Assembly's meeting to vote over the DCE nominee was marked by a very charged atmosphere.
A crowd made up of people believed to be sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party gathered in front of the Assembly hall, clad in red, holding various placards and chanting songs that appeared to warn members not to vote against the nominee.
The angry supporters allegedly accused the District Police Commander and Jomoro District Coordinating Director for paying moneys to some members to vote against the President's nominee.
They chanted, "Police Commander know your right, stop influencing Assembly members to vote against the President nominee, Commander what has the DCE nominee done to you, Mr Coordinating Director next time don't try to pay money to some Assembly members to reject the President's nominee, we will not allow that to happen again, we swear"
Speaking to the media, the President's nominee, Mr Eric Muah advised the NPP angry supporters to remain calm and avoid any attack.
"Everybody should exercise constraint and nobody should insult any Assembly Members, this is democracy, I still give thanks to President Nana Addo for giving me the second chance and I also thank the Assembly Members for given 54% although I couldn't get the required two-third majority, thanks to my party executives especially my Acting Western Regional Chairman, Mr Francis Ndede Siah for the unflinching support he has shown and the NPP party, I love you all", Mr Eric Muah.
The confirmation of the President's nominee was heavily characterized by security men comprising policemen, navy, fire service men and armed forces.
Present at the confirmation to offer their support to Mr Eric Muah were the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Jomoro who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon Paul Essien, Acting Western Regional Chairman for NPP, Mr Francis Ndede Siah, Deputy National Youth Organizer for NPP, Mr Dominic Eduah, NPP Western Regional Youth Organizer, Mr Eric Amoabeng, MCE for Nzema East Municipal, Hon Frank Okpeyen, NPP Constituency Chairman for Ellembelle, Mr Francis Akainyah alias Atito and among others.
