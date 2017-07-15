TOP STORIES
Unemployed National Health Students Petitition Government
The leadership of the National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) and Coalition of Degree Allied Health Professionals (CODAHP) wish to seek your intervention for the financial clearance and employment of Degree Allied Health Professionals who completed their studies and graduated from public universities from 2012 to 2016.
Background of Allied Health Professions:
The Allied Health Professions are a group of distinct health care givers who provide a wide range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and technical services to augment health services. They provide quite a large percentage of the overall healthcare delivery. In Ghana the professions include:
Medical Laboratory Sciences
Physiotherapy
Dietetics
Radiography (Diagnostic and Therapeutic)
Optometry
Nutrition
Medical Physics
Occupational Therapy
Environmental Health
Health Informatics
Sonography
Audiology
Dental Laboratory Science, etc.
These professionals are licensed and regulated by the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) established by part one of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 857 (2013).
Reasons for Petitioning.
Your Excellency, we are presenting this petition first of all as Ghanaians committed to the advancement of the healthcare system of our dear nation and seeking the general wellbeing of the good people of Ghana. The membership of this group comprises young graduates who have spent time and resources to be trained in the various disciplines hoping to be given the mandate to contribute their quota to national development at the health sector.
We are ultimately motivated by the pride of selflessly serving Ghanaians whose taxes were partly used in training us however, this motivation may only be a charade of untenable feelings if the continuous neglect and discrimination against us are not halted.
We believe in your unparalleled resolve to transform the health sector of Ghana into one that is effectively efficient to render safe, quality and comprehensive services similar to systems much highly rated elsewhere around the world.
We also recognize your particular interest and trust in the youth of this country and willingness to give them the needed assistance to develop their skills, capabilities and competencies hence our decision to humbly
appeal to you to intervene in this situation of desolation consequentially emanating from the neglect and discrimination by the Allied Health Professions Council and the Ministry of Health.
Facts of the matter.
1. On 11th November, 2016, the Ministry of Finance granted clearance to 505 Allied Health professionals who completed in 2014 and 2015 in a letter signed by the then Minister of Finance, Hon. Seth E. Terkper (Find attached).
2. A meeting with the Registrar of the AHPC Dr. Clement Opoku-Okrah on 10th January, 2017 revealed that Degree holders were not part of that clearance rather only Diploma and Certificate holders were to be processed. This led to further follow ups to the Ministry of Health for clarification. It was ascertained that the AHPC has not and does not submit list on licensed degree holders for processing unlike other councils. A request for compilation of our list was made to the AHPC but was regrettably declined.
3. On 30th January, 2017, we compiled our list and addressed it to the Chief Director and copied Director HRHD-MoH for financial clearance. Another letter with the same content was delivered to the office of the Minister when he assumed office. A response was received on 28th February, 2017 signed by the Chief Director for the Minister of Health (Find attached).
4. Several follow ups have been made and an impression was created that the processes are ongoing and far advanced at the Ministry of Finance. Our checks at the Ministry of Finance on 30th May, 2017 revealed that the degree allied health professionals were not included in the list submitted by MoH for clearance.
5. We find this development very unfortunate and disheartening which only smacks an act of deceit and discrimination.
6. On Wednesday, 5th July, 2017 a group of the affected professionals visited the office of the Allied Health Professions Council to petition the Registrar of the council to update the ministry with the list of certified and licensed degree professionals who are qualified to practice. Our petition was received by the administrator of the council on behalf of the registrar who in his remarks said it is not the obligation of the council to send any list to the ministry for subsequent actions.
7. On Thursday, 6th July, 2017 we visited the Ministry of Health to seek audience with the Chief Director who signed the letter addressed to us after calling off a meeting scheduled for 13th June, 2017 to address our concerns. We were told the Chief Director was in a meeting and were asked to wait till 12pm. We patiently waited till the said time only to be told the Chief Director was in another meeting
and whether she is ready to give us audience could not be ascertained by the Secretary. However, our persistence led to the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry calling the leaders of the group into a meeting with the Director of Human Resources and his deputy. In the meeting, the Director HR said our presence was embarrassing the ministry in the presence of international donors and funders who were at the ministry and asked us to leave. We waited till late evening for the Chief Director to end her meeting so she could grant us an audience. We were however baffled by a posture taken by the officials of the ministry to refuse us audience on the grounds that our presence was an embarrassment to them.
Your Excellency, we have been diplomatically responsible to maintain a calm composure even at the face of obvious deceptions because we believe the stakeholders understand the non-negotiable and irreplaceable roles we play as essential care givers. However, this demeanor may only accelerate our extreme extinction and expunction from public practice hence this petition.
There is a critical need of the services of these professionally trained degree holders to provide comprehensive services to complement the provision of safe and quality healthcare to the Ghanaian citizenry.
We humbly request you to intervene as follows;
1. Directive be given to the Ministry of Health and the Allied Health Professions Council to facilitate the immediate processing of all outstanding qualified degree allied health professionals for employment.
2. Clear timelines should be given for the completion of the process so as to offer us the opportunity to prepare adequately to commence work.
3. The AHPC and MoH should be directed to make the needed arrangements to also clear the 2016 batch completing their mandatory internship this month and subsequent batches within a reasonable time.
Our petition is borne out of love for service to country. We are hopeful it would be given the needed attention.
Thank you.
Yours faithfully,
Richard Osei-Yeboah
President, National Health Students Association of Ghana
Spokesperson, Coalition of Degree Allied Health Professionals
Abigail Akosua Konadu Yiadom (RNutr.)
Representative for Registered/Licensed Nutritionists.
Haneef Ahmed Amissah (BSc. MLT)
Representative for Certified & Licensed Medical Laboratory Scientists
