Christopher Opoku goes home today
Hundreds of Ghanaians made up of family, friends and well-wishers of sports journalist Christopher Opoku are gathering in Kumasi today [Saturday], July 15 for the final funeral rites of the late icon.
He passed away in a London hospital in May after battling cancer, sparking an outpouring of grief from the Ghanaian public.
A number of Ghanaians paid their respects to the broadcaster at a ceremony in May to mark the one-week anniversary of his passing and offer their condolences to his family at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
Christopher Opoku was a news editor at Citi FM, until he travelled abroad for treatment. He had worked in the media for more than fifteen years.
He started as the host of a gospel show on Luv FM, a station based in Kumasi when he was a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
Chris then evolved to become one of Ghana’s known sports journalists. He worked with Asempa FM and Power FM before it was re-branded Starr FM.
On both stations, he hosted their morning sports shows.
For several years he worked with Accra-based Metro TV before joining Citi FM for a brief period.
In 2013, he was appointed General Manager of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), and he worked with the entity until 2014 when he resigned.
He was named Best Football Commentator and Best Football Journalist (PLB) in 2008 and 2009.
Aside his work as a sports broadcaster, he had a strong passion for music, and he was heavily involved in running the music department of his church.
He will be remembered as a dedicated, passionate and very lively person and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Christopher Opoku is survived by a wife and three children.
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
