modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Germany confirms two nationals killed in Egypt attack

AFP
28 minutes ago | Egypt
The Sunny Days El Palacio hotel in Hurghada, on the Egyptian Red Sea, where two German women were killed and four others wounded when a man went on a stabbing spree. By MOHAMED EL-SHAHED (AFP)
The Sunny Days El Palacio hotel in Hurghada, on the Egyptian Red Sea, where two German women were killed and four others wounded when a man went on a stabbing spree. By MOHAMED EL-SHAHED (AFP)

Berlin (AFP) - Berlin on Saturday said two women who were killed after being stabbed in an Egyptian beach resort were German nationals, confirming earlier reports.

"We can now sadly confirm that two German tourists died in the attack at Hurghada," a foreign ministry statement said.

Friday's attack in the Red Sea resort left four others wounded.

The attacker, who had swum ashore, was arrested and questioned.

"We don't know his motives yet, he could be crazy or perturbed -- it's too early to tell," a senior interior ministry official told AFP.

In January 2016, three tourists in Hurghada were wounded in a stabbing assault by two assailants with apparent Islamic State group (IS) sympathies.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's stabbing.

Hurghada is one of Egypt's most popular beach resorts, especially with Ukrainians and European tourists.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Egypt

TOP STORIES

IGP Places GHȻ10,000 Bounty On Lapaz Cop Killers

16 hours ago

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

16 hours ago

quot-img-1"plans are nothing, planning is everything"

By: Sam Danso quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line