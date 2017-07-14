TOP STORIES
Parents urged to take keen interest in children's education
Sekondi (W/R), July 14, GNA - Mr George Tweneboah-Kodua, Headmaster of the Methodist Senior High School (MESEC) in Sekondi, has entreated parents to take keen interest in the education of their children to secure a brighter future for them.
He said parents were major stakeholders in quality education delivery since they were the first point of contact and owe it a duty to nurture their children into responsible adulthood.
Mr Tweneboah-Kodua was addressing a meeting of the Parent/Teacher Association (PTA) of the school at Sekondi.
Speaking on the topic: 'Parenting," as part of the agenda, the Headmaster advised parents to find time and interact with their children at home and learn at first hand, problems confronting them for redress.
He noted that many of the children had peculiar problems which were not known to their parents but had the tendency of affecting their academic work.
Mr Tweneboah-Kodua appealed to parents to exhibit sound moral principles for their children to look up to them as their role models in life.
He observed that society had shirked its responsibility to shape the destiny of children compared to times of old in line with international and local conventions on the rights of the child and reminded parents to discipline their children at home when they went wayward in fulfilment of the Biblical doctrine, 'do not spare the rod and spoil the child".
"We live in a society where people outside the family cannot longer discipline children who misbehave', a phenomenon, adding that it had 'led to moral decadence and its attendant low standard of education in most parts of the country."
He said many of the school children were making the work of teachers very difficult since they were not attending classes regularly and asked parents to pay regular visits to the school to monitor the movement of their wards.
Mr Tweneboah-Kodua entreated parents to find time to visit the school and pay the school fees as most of children squander the money given to them.
He disclosed that parents owed school fees to the tune of GHC100, 000 and appealed to them to honour their financial obligation for a smooth running of the school.
He said the school authorities were making frantic efforts to move to its permanent site at Kansaworodo but needed more structures before it could do so.
He appealed to the government and benevolent organisations as well as the alumni to come to the aid of the school.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA) Chairman, appealed to parents to invest in their children's education and prepare them to take the mantle of leadership in future,
He urged parents to train their children to eschew anti-social vices which had the potential to cripple their future.
DSP Gblorkor said the contractor working on the 18-unit classroom block at Kansaworodo and so the school to the new campus in due course.
He said the PTA intended to refurbish the Science laboratory.
He asked parents to motivate teachers to boost their morale.
GNA
